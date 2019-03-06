Bonnie J. Felty

Bonnie J. Felty, 57, of Ventor City, N.J., formerly of Hegins, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Atlantic Care Medical Center, Atlantic City, N.J.

She was born Tuesday, May 2, 1961, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Lester O. Sr. and Gloria H. Wert Felty.

She was a 1979 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.

She is survived by two sisters, Cheryl Straub, of Hegins, and Pamela Felty and her companion, Tom Krick, of Reading; two brothers, Lester Felty Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Spring Hill, Fla., and Robert Felty Sr., of Hegins; lifelong best friend, Holly Deibler, of Ventnor City, N.J.; a niece and four nephews; her fur babies, Nick and Zena.

Bonnie's wishes were to have her body donated to a medical school. Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School will use her remains for the advancement of medical research. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
