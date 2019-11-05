|
Bonnie L. Heim, 70, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Orwigsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Bonnie was born Dec. 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Joyce (Rupp) and Claude Timmins.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, and attended Penn State Schuylkill. Bonnie was formerly employed at Boyer's Food Market. She also served for many years as the West Brunswick Township tax collector.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, Roy and Christopher; grandchildren, Mia and Max; two sisters, Susan Tolbard, wife of Barrett, and Joy Shappell, wife of Sterling.
After retiring, Bonnie spent most of her time collecting dolls, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
A private graveside was held at Zion's Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019