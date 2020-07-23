Home

Bonnie Llewellyn Obituary

Bonnie Casey Llewellyn, 72, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 23, at Providence Place Assisted Living, Pottsville.

Born Aug. 12, 1947, in Pottsville, Bonnie was the older daughter of the late Florence (Sheeler) and Thomas Casey.

Bonnie was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1965, and attended Goldey-Beacom College, Delaware. Bonnie retired last year after more than 30 years of service as a switchboard operator at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.

Bonnie enjoyed taking trips to the beach and New York City, spending time with Riley and going out with friends.

Bonnie is survived by a son, Erik, husband of Bridget Llewellyn, of Park City, Utah; a daughter, Casey Moyer, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Riley Moyer, Chloe Llewellyn and Brody Miller; sister, Nancy Casey Miele, of California.

Services will be held privately. Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2020
