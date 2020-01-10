|
|
Bradley Sunday, 63, of Heckscherville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 2, 1956, in Phillipsburg, a son of Robert and Grace Bratton Sunday of Julian.
He worked as a machine operator for Jeld-Wen and previously as a mechanic at Johnnies Service Center, Saint Clair.
He was a member of Christ Evangelical Church, Lavelle, and served as vice president of Clover Fire Company, Hecksherville.
In addition to his parents, surviving are his wife, Jane (Sterner) Sunday; a brother, Allen Sunday, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Tonya Clouser, of Julian; children, David Sunday, of Pottsville, Jason Sunday, of Pottsville, Shaun Sunday, of Port Matilda; friends, Joy Lietzel and family; nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Clover Fire Company, 8 Clover Road, Pottsville, with the Rev. Michael Eck officiating. Friends may come from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the fire company. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, PO Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020