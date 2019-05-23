Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon L. Mazzagatti. View Sign Service Information Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville 501 Washington Street Frackville , PA 17931 (570)-874-0540 Send Flowers Obituary

Brandon L. Mazzagatti, 37, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Don "Mazz" and Cindi Stickler Mazzagatti, Frackville.



He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 2000. He was a loving son and father and well known for his sense of humor and his ability to make everyone around him laugh. He was often seen blasting by on his "high-speed scooter." He was also known to his friends as Vlad, Batmazz or Specticles. He had a great love for the Eagles, target shooting, softball, wiffle ball tournaments and his many friends, but his greatest love was for his daughter, Riley.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Jeannette Stickler.



In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by his paternal grandparents, Donald Mazzagatti, Philadelphia, and Terry Kneipp, Frackville; his daughter, Riley Mazzagatti, Frackville; his companion, Heidi Brinsko, Frackville; his aunt, Janice Peters, Reading; also by additional aunts, uncles and cousins.



A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Four Square Gospel Church, 71 Industrial Road, Frackville, (formerly Goody's), with the Rev. Todd Dewire officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations, in Brandon's name, be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit



