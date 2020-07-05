Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Brandon Robert Hancock

Brandon Robert Hancock Obituary
Brandon Robert Hancock, 22, of Shenandoah, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family Wednesday, July 1, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Born June 5, 1998, he was a son of Robert William Hancock and Barbara (Grigas) Hancock, both of Shenandoah.

Brandon was a 2017 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and enjoyed his work for Local 542 of the operating engineers.

Brandon was an outgoing, lovable person who enjoyed spending his time with his friends, running heavy equipment and driving his Can-Am.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Andrew Hancock; his grandmother, Rose Shaffer; his grandfather, Stanley "Skip" Grigas; his childhood dog, Georgie.

He is survived by his parents, father, Robert W. Hancock, mother, Barbara (Grigas) Hancock; his two siblings, Robert Joseph Hancock and his wife, Tiffani, and Brenna Hancock; nephews, Ethan and Asher Hancock; grandparents, Judy Hartzell Syzdek and Paul Syzdek and William Shaffer; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brandon's life will live on through those who will receive the gift of life from his selfless act of donating his organs.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Scripture services at 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Jack Murray. Contributions in Brandon's memory may be made to the Children's Miracle Network care of the Janet Weis Children's Hospital by going to www.geisinger.org/sites/cmn. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020
