Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Brandon Scott Fritz, 38, of Shamokin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Born March 6, 1982, in Media, he was a son of the late Shirley Fritz.

Brandon was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He worked as a self-employed roofer and also for Hahner Bros., Pottsville.

Brandon was a very family oriented person, who loved his family. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing golf, ice hockey and roller hockey, and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers fan.

Brandon is survived by two sisters, Alexis Fritz, Shamokin, and Shianne Bakley, Tamaqua; a brother, Gary Bakley, Shamokin; aunts, uncles and cousins

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2020
