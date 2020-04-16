|
|
Brandon Stephen Moyer, 32, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born April 3, 1988, in Pottsville, he was a son of Stephen and Karen A. (Klare) Moyer, of Pottsville.
Brandon attended Pottsville Area High School.
He had been employed as a laborer by Tyson Foods Inc., Pottsville.
Brandon was preceded in death by his uncle, Franklin Moyer, and his aunts, Patricia Klare and Wanda R. Moyer.
In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by two sisters, Nicole M. Herb and husband, Jason, of Allentown, and Sylvia A. Moyer, of Annville; a brother, Jeremy Moyer and wife, Jessica, of Palmyra; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, at the family's convenience. At his family's request, memorial donations should be sent in Brandon's name to a . To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2020