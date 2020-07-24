Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Brayden Wirtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brayden Timothy Wirtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brayden Timothy Wirtz Obituary

Infant Brayden Timothy Wirtz, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

He was a son of Timothy and Kristin(O'Donnell) Wirtz, of Ashland.

Grandfather, Raymond O'Donnell, preceded him in death.

Surviving are a sister, Rayla, of Ashland; grandparents, Mary O'Donnell, of Frackville, and William and Margaret Ann Wirtz, of Mahanoy City.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brayden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -