Breanna Marie Dietrick, 26, of Dutchtown Road, Ashland, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her residence.
Born in Pottsville, July 11, 1992, she is a daughter of Stacey Weikel Quick. She attended the North Schuylkill Elementary School, and later St. Joseph's Center for Special Learning, Pottsville.
Breanna is survived by her mother and stepfather, Stacey, wife of Brian Quick Sr., Ashland; sister, Katarina Quick, Lost Creek; brother, Brian Quick Jr., Ashland; grandfather, Ivan Quick Sr. and his companion, Sandy Jordon, Ashland; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services are private.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2019