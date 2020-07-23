Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Tremont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda J. Seitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda J. Seitz Obituary

Brenda J. Seitz, 79, of Minersville, formerly of Tremont, died Sunday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Irene Andulics Seiger. She was a 1959 graduate of Frailey Township High School. She was a cook, having been employed at Behm's Restaurant and Buddy's Log Cabin.

She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church, Donaldson. She enjoyed reading, and she was talented at crocheting and hand embroidery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Seitz, in 2010; her sons, Keith Seitz, in 1981, and Robert Seitz, in 2001; a grandson, Matthew Seitz, in 2012; her twin sister, Glenda Seiger, in 1952.

Brenda is survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Seitz, of Minersville, and Domenik Seitz, of Germany; two great-grandsons, Cameron Seitz and Colby Seitz. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Ann Matukewicz (spouse, Ray), of Cressona; a niece, Melissa Thomas; a nephew, Brian Thomas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -