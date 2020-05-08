|
Brian D. Baver, 88, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen E. (Sowers) Baver. The couple married June 2, 1953, and shared 67 years together.
Born at home on the family farm in West Brunswick Township, he was a son of the late Herbert and Alma (Moyer) Baver; twin of the late Frank D. Baver and brother of the late Lamont "Milky" Baver.
Brian was drafted into the Army, Nov. 5, 1952, and served our country during the Korean War, before being honorably discharged Oct. 8, 1954, to Army Reserve status until Nov. 23, 1960.
He worked for Reading Railroad as a fireman, which then became Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) and worked as a brakeman and conductor for over 37 years.
Brian was a member of Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Company. He also enjoyed crop farming and did so up until his early 80s.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen, Brian is survived by his son, Jason B. Baver and his wife, Keri, of Nazareth; two grandchildren, Alex and Jack Baver, at home in Nazareth; two sisters, Lucille A. Baver, of Monroe, Conn., and Justine (Baver) Vogel, of Mooresville, N.C.
