Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Michael Church
539 Sunbury St.
Minersville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Brian D. Boran


1955 - 2020
Brian D. Boran Obituary
Brian D. Boran, 65, of Minersville, passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Jan. 5, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James and Elizabeth "Jean" Murphy Boran. He was a 1972 graduate of Nativity BVM High School and earned an associate degree from Penn State Schuylkill. He had been employed by Reading Anthracite as a weighmaster at the New St. Nicholas Breaker before providing in-home care to his elderly parents.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Even dearer to his heart was his hometown of Minersville, where he seemed to know everyone. In celebrating Minersville's 175th anniversary, Brian was a featured essayist in a memorial booklet entitled "Minersville: Etched In Time." He shared his recollections of youth sports and the character of Minersville residents.

Brian is survived by three siblings, Dr. Kevin Boran (spouse, Alberta), of Fresno, Calif., Jamie B. Boran, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Erin Boran, of Blue Bell; two nieces, Haley Garcia and Kelsey Hassler (spouse, Rob); a nephew, Conner Spielman; a great-nephew, Ryan Garcia.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Monday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, and also from 8:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family prefers contributions to Minersville Public Library, 220 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
