Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian David Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian David Hoffman Obituary
Brian David Hoffman, 61, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 2, 1958, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert D. and Mildred T. (Kutchoodon) Hoffman.

Brian was a past member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. He was very handy and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on cars and construction. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Boo.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Ann Kramer and Sandra Louise Murton, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held privately at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor John Wallace will officiate. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -