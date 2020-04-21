|
Brian David Hoffman, 61, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 2, 1958, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert D. and Mildred T. (Kutchoodon) Hoffman.
Brian was a past member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. He was very handy and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on cars and construction. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Boo.
He is survived by his sisters, Carol Ann Kramer and Sandra Louise Murton, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held privately at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor John Wallace will officiate. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020