Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Nice- Hart Funeral Home
9 N. Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
5:30 PM
Nice- Hart Funeral Home
9 N. Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA
Brian E. Bernotas


1976 - 2020
Brian E. Bernotas Obituary
Brian E. Bernotas, 43, of Campbellsburg, Ky., died Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, while working as a laborer for US Housing Components of La Grange, Ky.

Born June 14, 1976, in Pottsville, he was a son of Ralph Bernotas Jr. and his companion, Shaleen Hauze, of Frackville, and Sheree (Harris) Dinnini and her companion, Jeffrey Levin-Epstein, of Spring Hill, Fla.

He was a 1994 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ralph Bernotas Sr., and maternal grandparents, Edward and Dorothy Licholat.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his companion, Sandra Dawson; two sisters, Krista Shaub and her husband, Mark, of West Lawn, and Shawna Bernotas, of Frackville; brother, Dylan Bernotas, of Frackville; niece, Alyssa Shaub, nephew, Brandon Shaub, both of West Lawn; grandmother, Bernice Bernotas, of Ringtown; cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Nice- Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Friends may call from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
