Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Darker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian K. Darker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian K. Darker Obituary
Brian K. "Pipes" Darker, 47, of Frackville, passed away Saturday morning at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for further service information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now