Brian K. "Pipes" Darker, 47, of Frackville, passed away Saturday morning at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Friends are invited to a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for further service information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019