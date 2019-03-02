Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian L. Miller. View Sign





Born Jan. 31, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Marlin Sr. and Helen Lipinsky Miller.



He was in the Air Force Reserves and was a member of Bethesda Reedsville EC Church, Schuylkill Haven.



Brian was a truck driver, sales associate, worked for Miller Surplus in Pa. and Hock Building Material in Cressona. He and his cousin, Matt Yob, were partners and owned Metro Sign Co. in Arizona.



He enjoyed hunting and loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing.



Preceding him in death was a brother, Theodore Miller.



Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Kelli Eyman Miller, of Tucson, Ariz.; children, David Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Melyssa Velge, of Arizona, and Gerald Miller, of Arizona; grandchildren; two brothers, Ike Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Marlin Miller Jr., of Trappe; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with his brother, Pastor Marlin Miller Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Reedsville Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family online at our website



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Brian L. Miller, 64, of Manor Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.Born Jan. 31, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Marlin Sr. and Helen Lipinsky Miller.He was in the Air Force Reserves and was a member of Bethesda Reedsville EC Church, Schuylkill Haven.Brian was a truck driver, sales associate, worked for Miller Surplus in Pa. and Hock Building Material in Cressona. He and his cousin, Matt Yob, were partners and owned Metro Sign Co. in Arizona.He enjoyed hunting and loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing.Preceding him in death was a brother, Theodore Miller.Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Kelli Eyman Miller, of Tucson, Ariz.; children, David Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Melyssa Velge, of Arizona, and Gerald Miller, of Arizona; grandchildren; two brothers, Ike Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Marlin Miller Jr., of Trappe; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with his brother, Pastor Marlin Miller Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Reedsville Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family online at our website www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close