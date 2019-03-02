Brian L. Miller, 64, of Manor Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 31, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Marlin Sr. and Helen Lipinsky Miller.
He was in the Air Force Reserves and was a member of Bethesda Reedsville EC Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Brian was a truck driver, sales associate, worked for Miller Surplus in Pa. and Hock Building Material in Cressona. He and his cousin, Matt Yob, were partners and owned Metro Sign Co. in Arizona.
He enjoyed hunting and loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Theodore Miller.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Kelli Eyman Miller, of Tucson, Ariz.; children, David Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Melyssa Velge, of Arizona, and Gerald Miller, of Arizona; grandchildren; two brothers, Ike Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, Marlin Miller Jr., of Trappe; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with his brother, Pastor Marlin Miller Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Reedsville Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family online at our website www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
