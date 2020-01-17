|
|
Bridget Ann Troutman, 72, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 3, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Catherine McGowan Toomey.
Bridget was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, and Blythe Township Senior Citizens. She was a 1965 graduate of Nativity BVM High School and a 1966 graduate of Empire Beauty School.
She was employed by the former Good Samaritan Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 2015.
Bridget will forever be remembered for her quick Irish wit, colorful stories, ageless appearance and welcoming spirit. She was adored by her extensive family and countless friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Craig R. Troutman, in 2012, and her brothers in heart, Daniel Dauksis and Gerard "Jerry" Burke.
Bridget is survived by a daughter, Erin Murhon, of New Philadelphia; four sons, Michael and wife, Traci, of Saint Clair, David, of Reading, Patrick and Sean, of New York City; six grandchildren, Megan, Ian, Caitlyn and Aidan Murhon, David and Emma Troutman; niece, Sharon Toomey Kotch; two great-nieces, Julianne and Caroline Kotch; her sister-at-heart, Anne Rompalo; her beloved maltipoo, Murphy; cousins and treasured friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
