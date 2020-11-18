Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brooks Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooks D. Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brooks D. Bryan Obituary

Brooks Donivan Bryan, 43, of West Lawn, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, where he was a patient.

He was the husband of Hollyanne M. (Barbera) Bryan. They celebrated 15 years of marriage. Born in Morgantown, W.V., he was a son of Daniel D. and Judith A. (Bryan) Poling, of Shenandoah.

Brooks worked in the construction industry and was a person who loved life, his sons and fishing.

He was predeceased by a brother, Bradley Dale Poling, who passed in February 2017.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his sons, Tyler Bryan, with Alexis Bryan, both of Ashland, and Evan Jake Bryan, at home; his brothers, Brian (Crissy) Poling, Shane Robert (Amanda) Poling, of Great Falls, Mont.; his maternal grandmother, Rebecca Jane Bryan, of Frackville; three grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, PA 19607. In lieu of flowers, please remember Brooks by making a contribution to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Visit www.kleefuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brooks's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -