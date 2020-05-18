|
Bruce A. Davenport, 65, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in his home.
He was the husband of Victoria M. (Chuplis) Davenport, to whom he was married 35 years. Born Dec. 19, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Bruce was a son of Robert N. Davenport, of Florida, and the late Patricia (Teets) Davenport.
Working in the financial industry for 35 years, Bruce was employed as a senior loan officer at Supreme Lending for the last three years. Prior to that, he worked for First Choice Bank and Associates Finance.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Bridgette A. Sallaway, and a brother, Eric Davenport.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by daughter, Michelle A. Nause and her husband, James, of Coaldale; son, Wayne E. Grigas and his wife, Tonia, of Shenandoah; brother, Lance Davenport, of Arizona; sisters, Cynthia Olszewski of Pittsburgh, and Diane Karus, of Florida; grandchildren, Tori Sallaway, Hunter Nause and Christopher Sallaway.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
