Bruce Allen Croneberger, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 27, 1933, in Friedensburg, he was a son of the late John Kenneth and Helen Rebecca (Heffner) Croneberger.
He was the husband of Shirley Rose (Felty) Croneberger, whom he married Feb. 15, 1953, and would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this year.
Bruce graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1951; and served in the Army.
He was employed as lab supervisor at Alcoa for 44 years; was a member of the 25 Year Club. He bowled, golfed and played baseball with the Alcoa league. Bruce and Shirley enjoyed camping in 48 states.
Bruce was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Schuylkill Haven, where he held numerous positions within the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-granddaughters, Bailey and Brianna Croneberger.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ellex and husband, Terry, of Cressona; a son, Bruce Croneberger II and wife, Beth, of Valley View; grandchildren, Bruce Croneberger III and wife, Erika, Bradley Croneberger and fiancee, Pam, Zachary Ellex and wife, Amanda, Brooke Sims, and Alicia Ellex; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Elijah, Bradley, Remington and Madilyn; a sister, Lois Gibson, widow of Frank, of New York; a brother, Don Croneberger and wife, Lucy, of New Jersey; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. James Episcopal Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Jeffrey Funk officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At his family's request, donations in Bruce's memory may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church, Dock Street and Paxson Avenue, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 15, 2020