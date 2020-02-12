|
Bruce Allen Fabian, of Danville, Va., entered into eternal rest and went to his heavenly home Feb. 10, 2020, at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville, Va. He was born Feb. 3, 1964, in Reading.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Fabian Sr.
Bruce was a member of Rosedale UCC. He was a quiet person and enjoyed watching his favorite football team, Philadelphia Eagles.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Norma Jean Fabian; mother, Arlene Fabian, of Schuylkill Haven; his sisters, Cindy Reinhart (Al), of Middletown, and Karen Christian (Frank), of Schuylkill Haven; brother, Steven Fabian (Beth), of Reading; son, Andrew Fabian, of Raleigh, N.C.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, VA 24522.
