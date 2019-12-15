|
|
Bruce B. Brandt, 92, of Klingerstown, formerly of Wall Township, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.
Bruce was born in Lake Como, N.J., April 5, 1927, a son of the late Mary (Ellis) and David Brandt.
Bruce graduated from the Manasquan High School in 1945 and served in the Navy as a Fireman First Class during World War II.
He was employed as a parts manager at Park Chevrolet in Asbury Park, N.J., retiring in 1986.
Bruce was a member of Salem Church, of Rough and Ready, and its adult Sunday school. He also served on the Salem Cemetery Association. He was a former member of Wall United Methodist Church of Spring Lake Heights, N.J.
Bruce was a former driver for both the Mahantongo Valley Ambulance, of Pitman, and the Tri-Valley Volunteers, of Valley View. He loved working on automobiles, tractors and lawn equipment, gardening and boarding horses in the New Jersey area. He was a loving father and loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie A. (Pearce) Brandt. They were married for 61 years prior to her passing on May 25, 2008.
Bruce is survived by a son, Bruce K., husband of Shelley Brandt, of Pitman; two daughters, Kathy J., wife of Stephen Wolcott, of New Jersey, and Deborah, wife of Robert Chappelle, of Klingerstown; two granddaughters, Dana Byrne and husband, Billy, and Robbie Ann Mullin and husband, John; two great-granddaughters, Brianna Byrne, Alyson and Logan Mullin; half brother, Raymond Ellis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 15, 2019