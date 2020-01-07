|
|
Bruce Franklin Costenbader, 79, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Oct. 10, 1940, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Franklin and Naomi (Reppert) Costenbader.
Bruce attended school in Palmerton until his family moved to Schuylkill Haven and later graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1958. He furthered his education at the Ritter Floral School in Boston, Mass.
Bruce was employed at several local floral shops and his last place of employment was managing and eventually owning Betty Wagner Flowers in Pottsville.
He was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ashfield and was a former member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton.
Bruce was a collector of antiques, loved his dogs and gardening.
He is survived by his brother, Barry, husband of Betty; sister, Bonnie, wife of Michael Snyder; and family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Dinkey Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. Committal service to follow at Towamensing Cemetery. Calling to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1745 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, PA 18212, or .
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 7, 2020