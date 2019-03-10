Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce I. Neumeister. View Sign

Bruce I. Neumeister, 84, of Barry Township, passed away Friday at Geisinger Home Health and Hospice at Maria Hall, Danville.



He was born Monday, Sept. 24, 1934, in Barry Township, a son of the late Irvin and Martha Schucker Neumeister.



He was a coal miner in several area mines prior to his retirement.



Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets and following the Little League World Series.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Neumeister and Frank Neumeister; two sisters, Arlene Klinger and Barbara Buhl.



He is survived by his wife, Janice E. Bloch Neumeister, to whom he was married for 61 years.



He is also survived by three daughters, Bonnie J. Keim and her husband, Danny, of Ashland, Donna L. Ferraiolo and her husband, Dave, of Ashland, Kathy A. Freeman and her husband, Bennett, of Hegins; a grandson, Denny Keim, of Mount Carmel; three granddaughters, Tara Keim, of Ashland, Erica Ferraiolo, of Philadelphia, and Vanessa Ferraiolo, of Philadelphia; two great-granddaughters, Sarah Ringo, of Ashland, and Emma Keim, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Marlin Neumeister, of Ashland, and Walter Neumeister, of Lavelle; two sisters, Gloria Ludwig, of Niceville, Fla., and Carol Gahres, of Ashland; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in Salem Cemetery, Weishample.



200 West Main Street

Valley View , PA 17983

