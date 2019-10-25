Home

Bruce James Hess


1963 - 2019
Bruce James Hess Obituary
Bruce James Hess, 56, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Born Oct. 16, 1963, in Pottsville, he was a son of Alice (Locklear) Thomas and the late Kenneth Hess.

Bruce was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed the fall season because of the active sports calendar. He loved watching Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Lakers. Bruce had an outgoing nature, loved people, and was known to be a jokester.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christian Autumn Hess.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather, Robert Thomas; his daughters, Alice Ann Hess Stopay and husband, Michael, and Faith Amber Hess; his grandchildren, Cameren, Noah, Haelea, and Colby; his siblings, Kimberly Hess Bevan and husband, Joel, and Charles Hess and wife, Melanie; and his niece and nephew, Lauren and Cole. Bruce is also survived by his best friend, Bobby Sheaffer.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
