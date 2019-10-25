|
Bruce James Hess, 56, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Born Oct. 16, 1963, in Pottsville, he was a son of Alice (Locklear) Thomas and the late Kenneth Hess.
Bruce was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed the fall season because of the active sports calendar. He loved watching Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Lakers. Bruce had an outgoing nature, loved people, and was known to be a jokester.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christian Autumn Hess.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather, Robert Thomas; his daughters, Alice Ann Hess Stopay and husband, Michael, and Faith Amber Hess; his grandchildren, Cameren, Noah, Haelea, and Colby; his siblings, Kimberly Hess Bevan and husband, Joel, and Charles Hess and wife, Melanie; and his niece and nephew, Lauren and Cole. Bruce is also survived by his best friend, Bobby Sheaffer.
