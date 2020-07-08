|
Bruce R. Kahler Jr., 59, of Indiana, formerly of Tremont, passed unexpectedly June 22 at his home.
Bruce was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Harrisburg, a son of Doris Keister Hubler, of Tremont, and the late Bruce Kahler Sr.
He attended Pine Grove Area High School. He was an Army veteran.
While living locally, he was employed by Schuylkill Haven Casket Co.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Brobst.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Nora Kahler; a stepfather, John Hubler, of Tremont; a stepson, Jason Molden, of Indiana; two sisters, Sandy Evans, of Pottsville, and Tracy Barry, of Valley View; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Burial with full military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020