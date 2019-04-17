Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce R. Mervine. View Sign

Bruce R. Mervine, 91, of Gordon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.



Born May 26, 1927 in Gordon, he was a son of the late Guy and Myrtle Miller Mervine.



Bruce was a Marine Corps and Army veteran, serving from 1945-55. He received a National Defense Service Medal and participated in the occupation of China. After his honorable discharge from the military, he lived in California and Utah. Eventually, he returned to his birthplace where he remained for the rest of his life.



He worked for Mr. Hanger, Ringtown, until retirement. Bruce loved to travel, play cards, attend bingo and high school plays, family reunions and genealogy/researching his ancestry. Bruce was a member of various historical societies; Gordon Senior Citizens, Frackville Senior Citizens and Gordon AMVETS Post 44. He volunteered with many activities at ARMC and the food bank. He served on the Gordon School Reunion Committee and Centennial Committee. He was an active member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, where he was the sexton, a greeter, on many committees and helped decorate.



Bruce was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Hubler, Claude Hubler, Raymond Hubler, Paul Mervine, Frank Mervine, Robert Mervine and Guy Mervine; three sisters, Mae Derrickson, Adda Balchin and Hazel Hubler.



Surviving are a brother, Glen, husband of Betty Mervine; sister-in-law, Geraldine Mervine; nieces, Sandra, wife of Norman Stitzer, and Francesca, wife of Scott Hutchinson; great-niece, Valerie, wife of George Dornsife; great-nephew and godson, John R. Stitzer, husband of Jacqueline Carl; great-nephews, Glen Stitzer and Beau Hutchinson; four great-great-nieces whom he adored and loved very much and other close friends and relatives.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, with Susan Hocking, CSM, officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at Barry Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Weishample. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 Biddle St., Gordon, PA 17936, or to Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 901 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Bruce R. Mervine, 91, of Gordon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.Born May 26, 1927 in Gordon, he was a son of the late Guy and Myrtle Miller Mervine.Bruce was a Marine Corps and Army veteran, serving from 1945-55. He received a National Defense Service Medal and participated in the occupation of China. After his honorable discharge from the military, he lived in California and Utah. Eventually, he returned to his birthplace where he remained for the rest of his life.He worked for Mr. Hanger, Ringtown, until retirement. Bruce loved to travel, play cards, attend bingo and high school plays, family reunions and genealogy/researching his ancestry. Bruce was a member of various historical societies; Gordon Senior Citizens, Frackville Senior Citizens and Gordon AMVETS Post 44. He volunteered with many activities at ARMC and the food bank. He served on the Gordon School Reunion Committee and Centennial Committee. He was an active member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, where he was the sexton, a greeter, on many committees and helped decorate.Bruce was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Hubler, Claude Hubler, Raymond Hubler, Paul Mervine, Frank Mervine, Robert Mervine and Guy Mervine; three sisters, Mae Derrickson, Adda Balchin and Hazel Hubler.Surviving are a brother, Glen, husband of Betty Mervine; sister-in-law, Geraldine Mervine; nieces, Sandra, wife of Norman Stitzer, and Francesca, wife of Scott Hutchinson; great-niece, Valerie, wife of George Dornsife; great-nephew and godson, John R. Stitzer, husband of Jacqueline Carl; great-nephews, Glen Stitzer and Beau Hutchinson; four great-great-nieces whom he adored and loved very much and other close friends and relatives.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, with Susan Hocking, CSM, officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at Barry Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Weishample. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 Biddle St., Gordon, PA 17936, or to Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 901 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home

901 Centre St

Ashland , PA 17921

570-875-1680 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close