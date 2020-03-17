Home

McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
More Obituaries for Bruna Crishock
Bruna DiNunzio Crishock

Bruna DiNunzio Crishock Obituary
Bruna DiNunzio Crishock, 80, passed away March 11, 2020, in Waynesboro, Va., from complications due to an extended illness.

Born April 4, 1939, in Lebanon, she was a daughter of Andrew Joseph DiNunzio and Jane Elizabeth (Tucci) DiNunzio,

She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1957.

She married Richard Michael Crishock in 1969. The Crishocks lived in Arlington, Va., where Richard worked for Xerox Corp. and Bruna taught kindergarten at St. Thomas More Cathedral School. She joined Richard in retirement in 2001, and spent the remainder of her life enjoying time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sister, Sister Mary Jane DiNunzio, SSJ; brother, Joseph DiNunzio.

Bruna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Crishock, of Fairfax, Va.; son, Louis Crishock, currently stationed in Vladivostok, Russia; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Treacy Jones, of Waynesboro, Va.; brothers, John DiNunzio, of Reading, and Louis DiNunzio, of Arlington, Va.; five adoring grandchildren.

Information about funeral services will be forthcoming. Her family would like to thank the staff of Waynesboro Manor for the excellent care she received. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
