Bryan Scott Klinger, 57, of Valley View, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21.
Born Nov. 30, 1962, in Pottsville, he was a son of Kathleen "Kitty" Mars Klinger and the late Charles Klinger, of Valley View.
Bryan was a coal miner, working for Superior Coal Co.
He was of the Protestant faith; a member of Independent Coal Miners Association and Valley View American Legion.
Surviving are his mother, Kitty Klinger and her companion, Bruce Klinger, Valley View; two brothers, Wesley Charles Klinger, Valley View, and Eric William Klinger, Hegins.
No services will be held. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, which has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 24, 2019