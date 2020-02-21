|
|
Bryon W. Killian, 62, of Newtown, passed away with his loving family by his side Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 24, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Guy Roosevelt and Daryl Patricia (Artz) Killian.
Bryon was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1975. He served in the Army reserves from 1976 until 1981. Bryon worked as a welder at Spec Tec, Saint Clair. He was a lifetime member of Llewellyn Fire Company and a former member of Newtown Fire Company, where he was an assistant fire chief and a member of the fire police.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Guy Robert "Bobby" Killian.
Bryon is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tish (Sophy) Killian, of Newtown; three sons, Bryon Killian and his wife, Jan, of Pottsville, Matthew Killian, of Madison, N.J., and Kevin Killian, of Newtown; a daughter, Megan Randazzo and her husband, Antonio, of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Bryon, Kaia, Elijah and Jack Killian, and Fifetta, Antonio and Tao Randazzo; a brother, Bruce Killian and his wife, Tammy, of Llewellyn; two sisters, Virginia Coyne and her husband, Tom, of Palmerton, and Cindy Killian, of Llewellyn; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020