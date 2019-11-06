Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Buckley Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buckley R. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buckley R. Miller Obituary
Buckley R. Miller, of Ardmore, passed away Oct. 22, 2019.

Beloved husband of Tina K. (nee Koopmans). Devoted father of Roxanne Sides and Michelle Dittman (David). Also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Griffin, Caroline, Sarah and William Sides and Audrey and Abigail Dittman; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Janice Madrigal (Rafael).

Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA. 19063.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buckley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -