Buckley R. Miller, of Ardmore, passed away Oct. 22, 2019.
Beloved husband of Tina K. (nee Koopmans). Devoted father of Roxanne Sides and Michelle Dittman (David). Also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Griffin, Caroline, Sarah and William Sides and Audrey and Abigail Dittman; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Janice Madrigal (Rafael).
Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA. 19063.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2019