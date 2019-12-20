|
Dr. Buckley R. Miller, 79, peacefully passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at his home in Ardmore.
Born on March 5, 1940, in Pottsville, he was a son of Walter I. and Sarah R. Miller, of Donaldson.
"Buck" graduated from Tremont High School in 1958 and after a disabling accident at 18 - which resulted in the loss of a leg and the sight in both eyes - he attended Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia where he learned to read and write Braille. He was subsequently accepted at Wilkes University where he earned his bachelors degree, and continued his education at University of Scranton, where he earned his masters degree in psychology.
While pursuing his doctoral degree at Temple University, Miller worked for the Probation Department in Philadelphia and completed all requirements for his doctorate in Counseling Psychology. He then joined the Coatsville VA Medical Center in March 1978. Based on his superior performance, he was selected as department head of a special treatment program for veterans with severe PTSD problems. He was lovingly known by all, throughout the department, as "Dr. Buck." He continued his work in that capacity until his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved and devoted wife, Tina Koopmans Miller; a brother, Walter F. Miller.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Roxanne Sides and Michelle (David) Ditman; also the proud grandfather of Austin Griffin, Caroline, Sarah and William Sides, Audrey and Abigail Ditman; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Ryland; and his sister, Janice Madrigal.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with the Rev. Dr. Krista Roehrig officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to either Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063, or Zions Lutheran Church, c/o Frank Mohn, 19 E. Center St., Donaldson, PA 17981. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
