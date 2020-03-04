|
Byron G. Hess Sr., 82, of New Ringgold, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
Born in New Ringgold, he was a son of the late Earl Rodenbush and Arlene Hess.
He was the husband of Helen (Brunner) Hess. They were married Sept. 27, 1964, and celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, he worked for the former Stroh and Schaefer Brewing Co., Fogelsville, for 27 years. Prior to that, he worked for the former Bethlehem Steel, Francis Deem Excavating, Paul German Excavating and Sunoco gas station, South Tamaqua.
He was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg. He was an Army veteran. Byron was a life member of New Ringgold Fire Company; a member of Little Acorn Hunting Club, New Ringgold; and past president of the former Andreas Fire Company.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was an instructor for the Pa. Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education program for over 35 years. He enjoyed tractors and farming.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Byron Jr. and Michael, both of New Ringgold; a sister, Christine Minnich, of Coplay; nieces and nephew.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Christ Church, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960, with the Rev. Mrs. Sunny L. Stock officiating. Call from 10 to 11 a.m. Military honors will be administered by Lehighton UVO. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made in his name to the church. Arrangements are being handled by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2020