The Rev. Dr. C. Frederick "Fred" Horbach went home to be with his Lord on May 20, 2020, with his family by his side after an extended illness since Dec. 13, 2019, at his home at Friends Village, Woodstown, N.J.
He was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Ashland, and grew up in Burlington, N.J., and then Vineland, N.J.
He was a dedicated professor at Cumberland County College for over 28 years, as well as an ordained minister in the Presbyterian church. Dr. Horbach has served at churches in Audubon, Elmer, Burlington, Bridgeton and most recently Memorial Presbyterian Church, Vineland, N.J. As an educator, in 1996, he retired after a 28-year tenure with Cumberland County College, where he was dean of student affairs, taught courses in religion and philosophy and started the very first art class at C.C.C.
Having earned an A.B. degree from Elizabethtown College, where he met his future wife. He then received a Masters of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary, a Masters of Sacred Theology and a Ph.D. for his research in art and religion from Temple University. Dr. Horbach's knowledge and background in theology was vast.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, started an Oriental antique business, where Dr. Horbach became a certified Oriental antique appraiser with an impeccable reputation. He was called upon by several auction houses to help give appraisals, Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, to assist in Oriental artifacts and appraisals. He also became a certified gemologist.
Fred's life saw many opportunities and accomplishments from solo hiking the Appalachian Trail with his dog, Duchess, climbing the Great Wall of China, meeting the queen of England alongside his wife and son, and delivering the opening prayer for the House of Representatives to name a few.
Fred's kindness, patience and acceptance of all knew no limits and nearly all who met him could not help but be charmed by and love him. He will be missed deeply by many.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, and his parents, Isabella Kehler Horbach and Charles Frederick Horbach.
Fred is survived by his son, Thomas; his grandson, Justin, of Pittsgrove, N.J.; plus many many others who called him "PopPop" and "Uncle Fred."
A time to gather to celebrate his life will be held as soon as the COVID-19 disease is under control. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that those who want to memorialize him may send contributions to Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 85, Vineland, N.J. 08362, or to ASPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, N.J. 08360.Visit www.adamsfuneralhome.org.
