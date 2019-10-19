|
|
C. Mary (Weikel) Zimmerman, 73, of Schnecksville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was the wife of the late Dale E. Zimmerman. Born in Ringtown, Schuylkill County, April 23, 1946, Mary was a daughter of the late Gordon J. and Eleanor Weikel. She was employed as a substitute coordinator for Northwestern Lehigh School District for the last 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the former Sports Fever, Whitehall, Nuss Mobile Homes in Ballietsville and PPL. Mary dedicated her life to raising her three children, making many personal sacrifices along the way to ensure her children were provided for and raised to be positive and productive members of their community. She loved her Northwestern Lehigh family and was blessed for the opportunity to watch her grandchildren grow up and play sports. For the past 40 years, Mary could be seen cheering on her Tigers in a stadium, gymnasium, or ball diamond. She will be dearly missed by all whose path she crossed along her journey.
She was predeceased by a sister, Ann Lewis.
Survivors include children, Jason T. Zimmerman (Nicole), of Schnecksville, Jessica L. Llaneza (Pete), of Sparta, N.J., Joshua J. Zimmerman (Ashley), of New Tripoli; brothers, Gordon L. Weikel and James E. Weikel, of Ringtown; brother-in-law, Don F. Zimmerman (Enes), of Reading; grandchildren, Eli, Brady, Laudelino, Kendal and Brody; nieces and nephews, Paula, Anne, Gia, Chelsea, Chris, Jim, Sam and Annie.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Henry A. Distler officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ringtown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund and/or Goodwill Fire Co. No. 1, Germansville, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2019