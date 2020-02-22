|
C. Robert Yarnell, 72, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Born in Shenandoah, May 22, 1947, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Elsie A. (Whitner) Yarnell.
He was a graduate of Williamson Trade School in Media in 1968 and Penn State in 1972. He retired from the state Department of Corrections as a food service manager. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Rita (Reichwein) Yarnell; two sons and a daughter, Raymond Joseph, husband of Miriam Yarnell, of Macungie, Rita Claire Yarnell, of Hegins, and Robert, husband of Erica Yarnell, of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Jordan and Jacquelyn Matuk and Derek and Randy Yarnell; four sisters and one brother, Jane and her husband, Charles Reaman, of Tamaqua, Ron and his wife, Linda Yarnell, of Ringtown, Jean and her husband, Larry Wolfgang, of Gordon, Judy Soule, of Frederick, Md., and Joyce Yarnell, of Harrington, Del.; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Charles Borromeo, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in Kimmel's Cemetery, Barry Township. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1117 Walnut St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
