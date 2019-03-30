Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Therese Murphy. View Sign

C. Therese Murphy, of Minersville, passed away into eternal life Wednesday afternoon at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, Nov. 28, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Clare E. Deegan Murphy.



Therese was a 1964 graduate of Minersville High School and received a business administration degree from



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John J. Murphy Jr.; a sister, Maureen A. Murphy.



Survivors include her three brothers, William J. Murphy and his wife, Patricia, West West Terrace, Francis M. Murphy and his wife, Joanne, Minersville, and Robert D. Murphy, Muncy; nine nephews, Jonathon, Ryan, Christopher, Matthew, Shane, Wyatt, Daniel, Andrew and Damon; three nieces, Heather, Caitlin and Bridget; four great-nephews, Johnny, Ari, Dexter and Collin; three great-nieces, Emily, Caitriona and Alannah; an aunt, Betty Brennan; cousins.



Therese loved her family and friends. She looked forward to family gatherings where her siblings and their families would come together to celebrate holidays, birthdays and other special events. She could always be found at Bill and Patty's or Joanne and Fran's talking to or being silly with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. All of her nieces and nephews will never forget their Aunt Therese.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville. Therese's pastor, the Rev. Christopher Zelonis, will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, and 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Therese in the form of contributions to St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund or the Minersville Area School District Memorial Scholarship in memory of John J. Murphy Jr. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Therese's memory, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

C. Therese Murphy, of Minersville, passed away into eternal life Wednesday afternoon at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.Born in Pottsville, Nov. 28, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Clare E. Deegan Murphy.Therese was a 1964 graduate of Minersville High School and received a business administration degree from Penn State University . She was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in various positions in the departments of Revenue, Commerce and Education. Therese then returned to her alma mater, Minersville High School, to work in the administration and superintendent's office. Therese would eventually accept a position with the Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, where she would spend the next 25 years of her career. Therese retired as the assistant financial aid officer from IU 29 in 2006. She was a member of the PA State Employees Association and the PA and National Education Association. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John J. Murphy Jr.; a sister, Maureen A. Murphy.Survivors include her three brothers, William J. Murphy and his wife, Patricia, West West Terrace, Francis M. Murphy and his wife, Joanne, Minersville, and Robert D. Murphy, Muncy; nine nephews, Jonathon, Ryan, Christopher, Matthew, Shane, Wyatt, Daniel, Andrew and Damon; three nieces, Heather, Caitlin and Bridget; four great-nephews, Johnny, Ari, Dexter and Collin; three great-nieces, Emily, Caitriona and Alannah; an aunt, Betty Brennan; cousins.Therese loved her family and friends. She looked forward to family gatherings where her siblings and their families would come together to celebrate holidays, birthdays and other special events. She could always be found at Bill and Patty's or Joanne and Fran's talking to or being silly with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. All of her nieces and nephews will never forget their Aunt Therese.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville. Therese's pastor, the Rev. Christopher Zelonis, will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, and 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Therese in the form of contributions to St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund or the Minersville Area School District Memorial Scholarship in memory of John J. Murphy Jr. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Therese's memory, visit www.donaldjbutlerfh.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Donald J Butler Funeral Home

328 Sunbury St

Minersville , PA 17954

(570) 544-6775 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close