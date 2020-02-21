Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Calvin E. "Cal" Shoffler

Calvin E. "Cal" Shoffler Obituary
Calvin E. "Cal" Shoffler, 83, of Tower City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born Nov. 5, 1936, in Hegins, he was a son of the late Elmer and Anna Troup Shoffler.

Cal was a retired welder from Cleaver Brooks.

He was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Tower City, where he formerly served on the council.

Cal enjoyed spending time at his camp in Sunbury, where he could often be found on his boat. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Becker, Robert, Donald and Anna Shoffler. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Douglas Klinger.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Jean M. Bush Shoffler; three daughters, Cheryl Strausser (Daniel), of Pine Grove, Brenda Klinger, of Mount Joy, and Lori Snyder (Robert), of Lykens; one sister, Ellen Topokski, of Ranshaw; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Laura Csellak officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Cal's memory should be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
