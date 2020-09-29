Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Camilla Ferenchick

Camilla Ferenchick Obituary

Camilla (Clemens) Ferenchick entered into eternal life Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born April 13, 1948, in Detroit, Mich. She was a daughter of Camille (Pomichowski) and Barney Clemens.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Jacob, William and Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, James Ferenchick, of Orwigsburg; her two sons, Gregory James Ferenchick, husband of Michele, and Philip James Ferenchick, husband of Hope, one daughter, Denise Marie Ferenchick, wife of Earl Rudolph; two grandchildren, Lauren and Benjamin.

She is also survived by three brothers, Dorian, Bernard and Lee.

Camilla had many pets in her life, but none more special than her forest cat, Rocky, and her cocker spaniel, Mr. Ed.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Hamilton Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
