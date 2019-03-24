Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Morgan. View Sign

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Candace Morgan (maiden name Dronick) passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 50.



Candy was born July 30, 1968, in Pottsville, Pa., to Sandra Hosler and Steve Dronick.



She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, where she was known for her eccentric sense of style and palling around with longtime friend Ruby. In the years following graduation, she married and had two daughters, Amber and Loren. In 2004, she moved to Florida to spend her remaining years in her paradise next to the love of her life, Jerry Brueck and their spoiled pup, Chico.



Candy was preceded in death by her father, Steve; her niece, Sabrina.



She is survived by her mother, Sandy; her daughters, Amber and Loren; her grandson, Slayde; her brother, JR; her sisters, Amanda and Tammy; nieces and nephews.



