Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caren Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caren T. Schaeffer Stringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caren T. Schaeffer Stringer Obituary
Caren T. Schaeffer Stringer, 56, of Katy, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 1, surrounded by family at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Texas.

Born May 7, 1963, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Barbara (Augustine) Schaeffer, of Cressona, and the late Carey Schaeffer Sr.

She was the wife of Norman T. Stringer.

Caren was a 1981 graduate of Blue Mountain High School. She then attended University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1985. She was listed in the Who's Who of Junior College. She was employed by Stratus Indemand Interpreting. Prior to that, she was employed by University of California at Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Calif., as a sign language interpreter. She was a member of American Sign Language Association.

Caren was preceded in death by her father, Carey, in 2014, and sister, Carla Schaeffer, in 1978.

In addition to her mom and husband, she is survived by her twin sons, Nicholas T. and Christian T.; brother, Carey Schaeffer Jr.; aunt, Mabel L. Augustine, of Reading; uncle, Edward Schaeffer, husband of Marilyn, of Palmyra, and cousins.

Service details will be announced at a later date. The family requests donations to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements locally.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -