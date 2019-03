Carl Kisko, 75, of Lake Wynonah, formerly of Tremont, passed away Saturday at Reading Hospital.Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Anthony Kisko and Julia Carroll Kisko Santai.He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Parochial School, Minersville. He worked as an independent truck driver.He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 429, Reading.He was preceded in death by two siblings, Leon Kisko and Carole Charowsky.Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Ruth Larish; three children, Terry Cupit (spouse, Matthew), Las Vegas, Christine Hazzard, (spouse, Charles), Lake Wynonah, and John Kisko (spouse, Jane), York; a grandson, Charles C. Hazzard. He is also survived by a sister, Theresa Kilrain, Albuquerque; nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. Thursday with memorial services at 7 p.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visit www.dutcavich.com Sign the guest book at