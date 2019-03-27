Carl Kisko, 75, of Lake Wynonah, formerly of Tremont, passed away Saturday at Reading Hospital.
Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Anthony Kisko and Julia Carroll Kisko Santai.
He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Parochial School, Minersville. He worked as an independent truck driver.
He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 429, Reading.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Leon Kisko and Carole Charowsky.
Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Ruth Larish; three children, Terry Cupit (spouse, Matthew), Las Vegas, Christine Hazzard, (spouse, Charles), Lake Wynonah, and John Kisko (spouse, Jane), York; a grandson, Charles C. Hazzard. He is also survived by a sister, Theresa Kilrain, Albuquerque; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. Thursday with memorial services at 7 p.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
