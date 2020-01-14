|
Carl L. Hoffman, 90, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown.
Born Oct. 14, 1929, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late George and Emma Zimmerman Hoffman.
He was a 1948 graduate of Pine Grove High School. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and the Pine Grove .
He was a sergeant in the Army, having served during the Korean War.
Carl was a butcher and owner of Hoffman's Market in Pine Grove.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Fern K. Behm Hoffman; a stepdaughter, Nancy Burke; two brothers, Ernest Hoffman and Robert Hoffman; a sister, Grace Kreiser.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheri and husband, Michael Galloway, of Elverson; a son, Scott Hoffman and his companion, Debbie, of Lansdale; a stepson, David and wife, Margie Schwalm, of Mount Joy; son-in-law, Mike and his wife, Sylvia Burke; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Fidler, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the Pine Grove , 140 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 14, 2020