|
|
Carl "Bus" Wiscount, 82, of Minersville, passed away peacefully of natural causes with his family at his side on Friday at home.
Born on July 15, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph C. Wiscount and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Linn Wiscount. He attended Tremont High School and worked for Federal-Mogul Corporation, Lancaster, before retiring in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, the former Norma Jean Hudock, in 1999; four brothers, Joseph F. Wiscount, in childhood, Robert "Pete" Wiscount, Michael Wiscount Sr., and William "Butch" Wiscount.
Surviving are four children, Joanne "Jodi" Koshulsky, (spouse, John), Branchdale, Dr. Richard Wiscount (spouse, Catherine), Allentown, Susan Witmer (spouse, Grant), Pine Grove, and Kevin Wiscount (spouse, Denise), Tuscon, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Daniel Koshulsky (companion, Victoria Thomason), Harry Koshulsky, Eric and Stephanie Wiscount, Jeremy Witmer and Shaun Witmer (spouse, Crystal), and Geoffrey Wiscount; three great-grandchildren, Avery Koshulsky, Colin and Zoe Witmer; his companion, Paula Rodgers, Minersville. He is also survived by four sisters, Elizabeth "Cindy" Conway, Branchdale, Judith Cleary (spouse, Thomas), Tremont, Cheryl "Chip" Mack (spouse, Laine, Sr.), Tremont, and Bonita "Bonnie" Ege, Schuylkill Haven; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Wiscount, Tremont, Yvonne Wiscount, Pottsville, and Cheryl Wiscount, Lake Wynonah; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Wednesday from 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 6 a.m. A funeral service will follow visitation at 10 a.m. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Tremont. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2020