Carla M. Zweizig


1958 - 2020
Carla M. Zweizig Obituary
Carla M. Zweizig, 62, of Cumbola, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

She was born March 27, 1958, in Pottsville. Carla was a daughter of the late Carl M. Deiter Sr. and Dorothy L. (Rogers) Deiter.

She was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon. She was employed at Walmart, Saint Clair.

Carla was preceded in death by a grandson, Russell Ridge IV, and a godson, Damiane Deiter.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Zweizig Sr., of Cumbola, to whom she was married for 40 years. Carla is also survived by a son, William Deiter, husband of Ashley, of Pottsville; a son, Thomas Whalen Jr., husband of Erica, of Blandon; a daughter, Jolene Smith, wife of William Jr., of Cumbola; a daughter, Crystal Robbins, of Palo Alto; a daughter, Heather Vidal, wife of Ronald Sr., of Port Carbon; a son, Ronald Zweizig Jr., husband of Lindsay, of Cumbola; a son, Christopher Zweizig, husband of Danyelle, of Hanover Township; a sister, Ethel Cox, of Minnesota; a sister, Terry Davenport, wife of Greg, of Dover, Del.; a sister, Brenda Martin, of Pottsville; a sister, Linda Deiter, of Pottsville; a brother, Carl Deiter Jr., of Cass Township; a sister, Joan Santori, of Pottsville; 33 grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. The family would appreciate contributions to defray funeral costs to James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., 347 S. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, who is entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
