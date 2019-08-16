Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Carletta B. Walaitis

Carletta B. Walaitis Obituary
Carletta B. Walaitis, 95, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, Jan. 12, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Dama O. (Luckenbill) Manbeck.

She was widowed twice, preceded in death by her first husband, William L. Hess, and her second husband, George Walaitis.

Carletta was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. She also attended Harcom Jr. College and Capital Penn.

In addition to her work as a homemaker, she was the owner and operator of Lowland Coal Company, Schuylkill Haven, with her late husband, William L. Hess, and her late father.

Carletta is survived by a son, Charles W. Hess, Orwigsburg.

A private graveside service will be held at Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 100 E. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967, Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or the -Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
