Carlotta Ann Gilbert, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in New Albany, Indiana, Aug. 22, 1949, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Margaret Gilbert.
Carlotta had a very strong work ethic, having worked for many years as a CNA, a clerk at Boyer's Food Market and other department stores, and as a factory worker; she was a secretary at the former Annunciation BVM Church, Shenandoah, for Father Nugent and Father Whalen, and volunteered as an activity aide for the local nursing homes. Besides her work, she was very devoted to her faith. Carlotta was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, serving as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. She also volunteered at many church functions. She was a member of Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens. Her hobbies included traveling, especially to the Gettysburg area; she loved pizza, making Christmas cookies, playing Solitaire and enjoyed collecting angels.
Besides her parents, Carlotta was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy and Jonathan Gilbert.
Surviving are one son, Edward Crosby and his wife, Bernadette, of Muncy; one daughter, Rebecca Crosby with Albert Kessock, of Mountville; one brother, William C. Gilbert and his wife, Joan, of Washington; four grandchildren, Sean Crosby, Megan Crosby, Justin Crosby and Alison Crosby; nieces and nephews. She also loved her cat, Anna.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Worship Site, St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2019