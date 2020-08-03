Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Carmel "Gary" Garipoli

Carmel "Gary" Garipoli Obituary

Carmel "Gary" Garipoli, 89, of Exeter Township, Reading, passed away Friday, July 31, at his residence.

Born in Reading, he was a graduate of the Reading High School, and served as a gunner aboard the USS Lake Champlain during the Korean Conflict.

He was married to Joyce Klinger Garipoli, former Gordon resident, until her passing in 2002.

Gary is survived by a brother, sister, four sons and two daughters, along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held 9 a.m. until service in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in St. John's Cemetery, Deep Creek Road, Barry Township. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
